Minerva Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were CCF(7.72%), CTG(7.07%), and EML(5.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Minerva Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Minerva Advisors LLC bought 168,758 shares of NAS:GLDD for a total holding of 1,175,298. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.03.

On 02/15/2023, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp traded for a price of $6.73 per share and a market cap of $445.32Mil. The stock has returned -50.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:USLM by 4,299 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.96.

On 02/15/2023, United States Lime & Minerals Inc traded for a price of $161.2 per share and a market cap of $914.58Mil. The stock has returned 37.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 25,139-share investment in NAS:NECB. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.77 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $15.85 per share and a market cap of $254.38Mil. The stock has returned 26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Minerva Advisors LLC bought 30,535 shares of NYSE:TG for a total holding of 379,674. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.44.

On 02/15/2023, Tredegar Corp traded for a price of $11.88 per share and a market cap of $403.93Mil. The stock has returned 7.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tredegar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Minerva Advisors LLC bought 28,228 shares of NAS:ATRO for a total holding of 463,105. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.869999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, Astronics Corp traded for a price of $14.97 per share and a market cap of $478.69Mil. The stock has returned 11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Astronics Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -342.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

