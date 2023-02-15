Beta Wealth Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16870 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 170 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(5.22%), JEPI(4.76%), and VEA(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beta Wealth Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 41,600 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.89.

On 02/15/2023, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $85.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $49.13Bil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PML by 308,791 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.31.

On 02/15/2023, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II traded for a price of $9.4 per share and a market cap of $603.81Mil. The stock has returned -24.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a price-book ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Beta Wealth Group, Inc. bought 302,569 shares of NYSE:PMX for a total holding of 339,406. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.57.

On 02/15/2023, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III traded for a price of $8.4 per share and a market cap of $280.21Mil. The stock has returned -17.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a price-book ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 87,951 shares in ARCA:PGX, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.41 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.48 per share and a market cap of $4.98Bil. The stock has returned -1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

During the quarter, Beta Wealth Group, Inc. bought 4,047 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 19,401. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.57.

On 02/15/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $218.45 per share and a market cap of $130.69Bil. The stock has returned 4.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -331.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.