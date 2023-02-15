Merriman Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $1.95Bil. The top holdings were AVUV(13.77%), DFAT(9.34%), and DUHP(9.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Merriman Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOV by 1,327,299 shares. The trade had a 8.720000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.26000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.23 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned 2.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,228,344 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 2,055,468. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.58.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $25.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC bought 553,151 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 650,876. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.18.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.34 per share and a market cap of $10.95Bil. The stock has returned -0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC bought 387,579 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 3,606,167. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 02/15/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $82.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $5.73Bil. The stock has returned 7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

The guru established a new position worth 863,484 shares in ARCA:DFSU, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.42 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF traded for a price of $27.31 per share and a market cap of $185.71Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

