Court Place Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $280.00Mil. The top holdings were ADP(6.00%), MSFT(5.62%), and JKHY(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Court Place Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,224 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $384.6 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $414.62 per share and a market cap of $311.73Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Court Place Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ROST by 8,781 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.96.

On 02/15/2023, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $116.8 per share and a market cap of $40.22Bil. The stock has returned 25.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-book ratio of 9.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Court Place Advisors, LLC bought 2,044 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 65,742. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/15/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $272.17 per share and a market cap of $2,025.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-book ratio of 11.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,368 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.59 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $116.01 per share and a market cap of $73.67Bil. The stock has returned 18.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,462 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.8 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, SLB traded for a price of $56.82 per share and a market cap of $80.70Bil. The stock has returned 46.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

