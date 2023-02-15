Rench Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.09%), MSFT(6.70%), and JNJ(5.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rench Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 50,932 shares in BATS:IYZ, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.2 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF traded for a price of $23.81 per share and a market cap of $330.96Mil. The stock has returned -18.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

The guru established a new position worth 3,767 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $306.75 per share and a market cap of $164.11Bil. The stock has returned -11.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a price-book ratio of 6.00.

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 16,195 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/15/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.33 per share and a market cap of $169.38Bil. The stock has returned -19.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,466 shares in NAS:SOXX, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.52 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $431.36 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned -6.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.36.

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 4,466 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/15/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.95 per share and a market cap of $1,214.18Bil. The stock has returned -29.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

