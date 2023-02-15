Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $236.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.52%), XLP(6.83%), and GOOGL(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 122,690 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 5.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.06 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.02 per share and a market cap of $30.31Bil. The stock has returned -21.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 73,544-share investment in ARCA:XLY. Previously, the stock had a 4.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.11 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $152.12 per share and a market cap of $14.93Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a price-book ratio of 6.13.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SH by 291,361 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.98.

On 02/15/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.94 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC bought 51,448 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 102,163. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $41.53Bil. The stock has returned 36.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC bought 122,953 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 231,838. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.64.

On 02/15/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $36.69 per share and a market cap of $34.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

