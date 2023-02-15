Kopernik Global Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $991.00Mil. The top holdings were KT(10.72%), WPM(10.36%), and SWN(9.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kopernik Global Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,887,467-share investment in NYSE:TRQ. Previously, the stock had a 12.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.37 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd traded for a price of $31.41 per share and a market cap of $6.38Bil. The stock has returned 109.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,531,308 shares in NAS:SKYW, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.52 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, SkyWest Inc traded for a price of $20.51 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -34.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SkyWest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-book ratio of 0.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GDX by 1,130,076 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.35.

On 02/15/2023, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $29.64 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

During the quarter, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC bought 736,154 shares of NYSE:WPM for a total holding of 2,626,525. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.15.

On 02/15/2023, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp traded for a price of $43.18 per share and a market cap of $19.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.05 and a price-sales ratio of 18.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC bought 1,192,239 shares of NYSE:CCJ for a total holding of 3,897,115. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.52.

On 02/15/2023, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $29.16 per share and a market cap of $12.62Bil. The stock has returned 34.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 164.75, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.46 and a price-sales ratio of 8.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

