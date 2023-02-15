Blue Edge Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6641 W. BROAD STREET RICHMOND, VA 23230

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $424.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(10.79%), VUG(8.11%), and MGV(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Edge Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blue Edge Capital, LLC bought 43,701 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 128,841. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.47.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.75 per share and a market cap of $23.19Bil. The stock has returned -10.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 314,910-share investment in ARCA:PGX. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.41 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.48 per share and a market cap of $4.98Bil. The stock has returned -1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

The guru established a new position worth 200,411 shares in ARCA:PFFD, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.75 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF traded for a price of $21.3 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Blue Edge Capital, LLC bought 20,837 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 248,532. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $104.73 per share and a market cap of $6.06Bil. The stock has returned 2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

During the quarter, Blue Edge Capital, LLC bought 28,201 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 116,032. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.61 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

