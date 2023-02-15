Old West Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 SOUTH FIGUEROA STREET LOS ANGELES, CA 90017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were NXE(10.11%), GOLD(9.64%), and LMT(9.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Old West Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Old West Investment Management, LLC bought 2,120,786 shares of NYSE:SMRT for a total holding of 2,827,559. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.47.

On 02/15/2023, SmartRent Inc traded for a price of $2.68 per share and a market cap of $531.57Mil. The stock has returned -69.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SmartRent Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The guru established a new position worth 264,236 shares in NAS:ENVX, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.06 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Enovix Corp traded for a price of $8.449999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned -43.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enovix Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 256.02.

The guru sold out of their 170,000-share investment in NYSE:LXU. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.91 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, LSB Industries Inc traded for a price of $12.07 per share and a market cap of $989.70Mil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LSB Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Old West Investment Management, LLC bought 180,028 shares of NAS:LMNR for a total holding of 952,292. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.83.

On 02/15/2023, Limoneira Co traded for a price of $14.26 per share and a market cap of $254.26Mil. The stock has returned 2.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Limoneira Co has a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Old West Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,626 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/15/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.2 per share and a market cap of $2,423.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 42.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.