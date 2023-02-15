Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $424.00Mil. The top holdings were BBSI(3.11%), STRL(2.68%), and BBW(2.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESQ by 83,237 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.42.

On 02/15/2023, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $44.15 per share and a market cap of $361.82Mil. The stock has returned 29.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FBIZ by 61,358 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.78.

On 02/15/2023, First Business Financial Services Inc traded for a price of $36.43 per share and a market cap of $304.63Mil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Business Financial Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 35,300-share investment in NAS:SMCI. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.13 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Super Micro Computer Inc traded for a price of $92.88 per share and a market cap of $4.98Bil. The stock has returned 143.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC bought 30,276 shares of NYSE:MCB for a total holding of 118,922. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.29.

On 02/15/2023, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp traded for a price of $58.12 per share and a market cap of $652.26Mil. The stock has returned -44.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC bought 141,745 shares of NAS:MPAA for a total holding of 464,337. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.55.

On 02/15/2023, Motorcar Parts of America Inc traded for a price of $13.41 per share and a market cap of $261.38Mil. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Motorcar Parts of America Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

