Callan Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1250 PROSPECT ST LA JOLLA, CA 92037

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $852.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(11.23%), SCHF(6.61%), and FNDF(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Callan Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 309,192 shares in NYSE:IIPR, giving the stock a 3.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.45 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc traded for a price of $90.09 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned -48.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Callan Capital, LLC bought 568,765 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 580,989. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.58.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $25.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Callan Capital, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:DISV by 744,075 shares. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.85.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $24.21 per share and a market cap of $888.51Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a price-book ratio of 0.74.

During the quarter, Callan Capital, LLC bought 330,631 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 457,820. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.3.

On 02/15/2023, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $59.79 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.94.

The guru established a new position worth 2,980,044 shares in NAS:IBRX, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.49 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, ImmunityBio Inc traded for a price of $3.74 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned -34.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, ImmunityBio Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3735.05.

