Northeast Financial Consultants Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 2630 WESTPORT, CT 06880

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $1.48Bil. The top holdings were VUG(10.07%), PFE(6.74%), and VIG(6.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 123,023 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 236,225. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.25 per share and a market cap of $283.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 57,061 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/15/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.64 per share and a market cap of $381.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 423,033 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 462,496. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 02/15/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $50.07 per share and a market cap of $12.83Bil. The stock has returned 7.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 63,406 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 593,037. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.3.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.49 per share and a market cap of $66.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 188,886 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.84.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.58 per share and a market cap of $24.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.