Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $559.00Mil. The top holdings were KLAC(26.70%), LRCX(20.25%), and ADI(13.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 31,100 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $418.3.

On 02/15/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $516.21 per share and a market cap of $69.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-book ratio of 8.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 650,000-share investment in NAS:SONO. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.28 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Sonos Inc traded for a price of $21.17 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonos Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 169.36, a price-book ratio of 4.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. bought 84,500 shares of NAS:PRTS for a total holding of 3,436,279. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.24.

On 02/15/2023, CarParts.com Inc traded for a price of $7.05 per share and a market cap of $384.64Mil. The stock has returned -22.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarParts.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:PRGS by 103,918 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.21.

On 02/15/2023, Progress Software Corp traded for a price of $58.22 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned 31.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progress Software Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.35.

On 02/15/2023, KLA Corp traded for a price of $402.33 per share and a market cap of $55.71Bil. The stock has returned 11.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-book ratio of 21.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

