Atika Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $695.00Mil. The top holdings were CALX(6.46%), PI(5.70%), and CLFD(5.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atika Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 141,635 shares in NAS:DXCM, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.79 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $118.55 per share and a market cap of $45.81Bil. The stock has returned 16.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 145.82, a price-book ratio of 21.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 80.19 and a price-sales ratio of 17.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 147,000-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $170.14 per share and a market cap of $51.44Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 101.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 226.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 35,000 shares in NYSE:MA, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $329.15 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $369.96 per share and a market cap of $353.68Bil. The stock has returned -0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 56.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.88 and a price-sales ratio of 16.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FWONK by 347,500 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.16.

On 02/15/2023, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $71.12 per share and a market cap of $16.45Bil. The stock has returned 14.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 175,000-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.7 per share and a market cap of $1,021.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

