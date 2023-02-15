Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $958.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(3.36%), ABC(2.99%), and MDT(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 85,900-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought 47,000 shares of NYSE:HCA for a total holding of 90,000. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.97.

On 02/15/2023, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $258.9 per share and a market cap of $73.20Bil. The stock has returned 10.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 45,000 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.83.

On 02/15/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $241.09 per share and a market cap of $84.48Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-book ratio of 7.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.09 and a price-sales ratio of 13.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 16,800 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought 110,000 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 350,000. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 02/15/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $110.94Bil. The stock has returned -15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

