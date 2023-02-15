Barbara Oil Co. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $209.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(8.61%), JPM(4.29%), and GL(3.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barbara Oil Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Barbara Oil Co. bought 6,850 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 27,400. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 02/15/2023, Copart Inc traded for a price of $69.28 per share and a market cap of $33.00Bil. The stock has returned 12.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-book ratio of 6.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.13 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Barbara Oil Co. bought 1,320 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 2,640. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 02/15/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $409.31 per share and a market cap of $121.63Bil. The stock has returned 6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Barbara Oil Co. bought 1,100 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 1,900. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 02/15/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $421.97 per share and a market cap of $118.54Bil. The stock has returned -19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-book ratio of 7.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Barbara Oil Co. bought 5,655 shares of NYSE:RYAN for a total holding of 13,285. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.2.

On 02/15/2023, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc traded for a price of $42.55 per share and a market cap of $4.78Bil. The stock has returned 10.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-book ratio of 10.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

During the quarter, Barbara Oil Co. bought 975 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 3,475. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.42.

On 02/15/2023, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $331.52 per share and a market cap of $25.63Bil. The stock has returned -34.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.49 and a price-sales ratio of 6.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

