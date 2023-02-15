ICONIQ Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $6.78Bil. The top holdings were PCOR(31.68%), SNOW(24.17%), and DDOG(14.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 3,000,591 shares. The trade had a 6.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.57.

On 02/15/2023, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $171.02 per share and a market cap of $55.00Bil. The stock has returned -41.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.67 and a price-sales ratio of 29.06.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DASH by 2,524,932 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.92.

On 02/15/2023, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $61.61 per share and a market cap of $23.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

During the quarter, ICONIQ Capital, LLC bought 1,216,621 shares of NAS:DDOG for a total holding of 13,175,765. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.12.

On 02/15/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $85.48 per share and a market cap of $27.15Bil. The stock has returned -47.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 516.08 and a price-sales ratio of 17.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 239,459 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/15/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,214.18Bil. The stock has returned -30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 126,313 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/15/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $179.48 per share and a market cap of $465.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

