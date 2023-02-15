Coyle Financial Counsel LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2700 Patriot Blvd Glenview, IL 60026

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $208.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(14.78%), IVV(14.50%), and BND(9.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 557,128 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 731,549. The trade had a 11.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.64 per share and a market cap of $109.47Bil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 251,724 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 273,258. The trade had a 8.710000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $72.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $87.28Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced their investment in BATS:DFIC by 554,419 shares. The trade had a 7.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.37.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.32 per share and a market cap of $2.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 159,201 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 186,256. The trade had a 5.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.61 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 114,203 shares in NAS:VCIT, giving the stock a 4.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.23999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.02 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

