Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $224.00Mil. The top holdings were QCRH(4.54%), IBOC(3.74%), and EFSC(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 38,350-share investment in NYSE:MTB. Previously, the stock had a 3.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.43 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $160.62 per share and a market cap of $27.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:LMST by 333,994 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.7.

On 02/15/2023, Limestone Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $26.4 per share and a market cap of $201.66Mil. The stock has returned 39.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Limestone Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 222,698-share investment in NAS:CNOB. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $24.37 per share and a market cap of $956.36Mil. The stock has returned -23.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 125,906 shares in NYSE:CFG, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.05 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Citizens Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $43.36 per share and a market cap of $21.35Bil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citizens Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 169,355 shares in NAS:MNSB, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.98 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, MainStreet Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $29.42 per share and a market cap of $218.97Mil. The stock has returned 19.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MainStreet Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

