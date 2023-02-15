Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 722 stocks valued at a total of $3.74Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(6.02%), MSFT(5.72%), and V(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s top five trades of the quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 96,598 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $268.06.

On 02/15/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $241.03 per share and a market cap of $128.70Bil. The stock has returned 11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 35.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 117,346 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.7.

On 02/15/2023, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $201 per share and a market cap of $134.30Bil. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought 35,518 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 39,800. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 565,900 shares in NYSE:BN, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.83 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.54 per share and a market cap of $59.90Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 761,884 shares in NYSE:BEKE, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.9 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.91 per share and a market cap of $24.94Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -461.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

