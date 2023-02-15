HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were MNTV(8.66%), STRM(6.11%), and ENZ(5.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 681,373-share investment in NYSE:GBLI. Previously, the stock had a 6.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.24 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Global Indemnity Group LLC traded for a price of $28.25 per share and a market cap of $412.89Mil. The stock has returned 12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Indemnity Group LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 450,000-share investment in NAS:TH. Previously, the stock had a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.47 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Target Hospitality Corp traded for a price of $15.7 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 426.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Hospitality Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. bought 552,830 shares of NYSE:AGS for a total holding of 701,746. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.64.

On 02/15/2023, PlayAGS Inc traded for a price of $6.69 per share and a market cap of $252.61Mil. The stock has returned -15.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PlayAGS Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $76.78 per share and a market cap of $60.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 399.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 154,674 shares in NAS:INSE, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.09 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Inspired Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $15.78 per share and a market cap of $408.18Mil. The stock has returned 7.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inspired Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

