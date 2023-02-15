Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $260.77Bil. The top holdings were ATVI(14.65%), BGCP(9.52%), and AMBC(7.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 665,673 shares. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.23.

On 02/15/2023, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.7 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned 41.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 203,108-share investment in NYSE:CLR. Previously, the stock had a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.73999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $26.96Bil. The stock has returned 64.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 67,642 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.68.

On 02/15/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $147.49 per share and a market cap of $182.00Bil. The stock has returned 17.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 900,000-share investment in NYSE:AVAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.03 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Avanti Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.04 per share and a market cap of $753.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avanti Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -617.37.

The guru established a new position worth 17,286 shares in NYSE:DECK, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $362.97 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $423.33 per share and a market cap of $11.16Bil. The stock has returned 40.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-book ratio of 6.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

