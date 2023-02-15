Mendel Money Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1200 SHERMER ROAD #312 NORTHBROOK, IL 60062

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(4.03%), MSFT(3.99%), and DHR(3.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mendel Money Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mendel Money Management bought 27,795 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 39,897. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 02/15/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.36 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.37.

Mendel Money Management reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 6,721 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 02/15/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $112.83 per share and a market cap of $32.44Bil. The stock has returned -13.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Mendel Money Management bought 149,779 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 159,812. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.52.

On 02/15/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $47.7 per share and a market cap of $195.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-book ratio of 4.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mendel Money Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 4,341 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.92.

On 02/15/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $158.4 per share and a market cap of $45.12Bil. The stock has returned -12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Mendel Money Management bought 1,478 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 10,365. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $406.45.

On 02/15/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $409.31 per share and a market cap of $121.63Bil. The stock has returned 6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.