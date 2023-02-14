MINISO Group Will Report December Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO and HKEx: 9896, "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it plans to release its December quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 4:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 (5:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed by the following zoom link or dialing the following numbers:

Access 1

Join Zoom meeting.

Zoom link: https://dooyle.zoom.us/j/85321657710?pwd=b2tEUjVwZkl0TGt1RE94RHJOd2ZYdz09
Meeting Number: 853 2165 7710
Meeting Passcode: 9896

Access 2

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers by using the same meeting number and passcode with access 1.

United States Toll Free:

+1 213 338 8477 (or +1 646 518 9805)

Mainland China Toll Free:

400 182 3168 (or 400 616 8835)

Hong Kong, China (Charge Fees):

+852 5803 3730 (or +852 5803 3731)

United Kingdom (Charge Fees):

+44 203 481 5237 (or +44 131 460 1196)

France (Charge Fees):

+33 1 7037 9729 (or+33 1 7037 2246)

Singapore (Charge Fees):

+65 3158 7288 (or +65 3165 1065)

Canada (Charge Fees):

+1 438 809 7799 (or +1 204 272 7920)



Access 3

Listeners can also access the meeting through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com/.

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group Holding Limited

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit http://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Raine Hu
MINISO Group Holding Limited
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

favicon.png?sn=CN15220&sd=2023-02-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniso-group-will-report-december-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-february-28-2023-301747071.html

SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15220&Transmission_Id=202302142300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15220&DateId=20230214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.