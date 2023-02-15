CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $1.38Bil. The top holdings were PANW(10.98%), BRZE(10.24%), and HUBS(9.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,459,431-share investment in NAS:BPMC. Previously, the stock had a 5.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.96 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Blueprint Medicines Corp traded for a price of $44.46 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -45.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blueprint Medicines Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PCOR by 1,639,724 shares. The trade had a 4.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.06.

On 02/15/2023, Procore Technologies Inc traded for a price of $61.25 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procore Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.91 and a price-sales ratio of 12.20.

During the quarter, CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP bought 729,318 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 1,407,318. The trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/15/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,214.18Bil. The stock has returned -30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NAS:PANW by 430,890 shares. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.59.

On 02/15/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $170.14 per share and a market cap of $51.44Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 101.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 226.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 41,222 shares. The trade had a 3.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1898.11.

On 02/15/2023, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2471.05 per share and a market cap of $95.85Bil. The stock has returned -2.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-book ratio of 26.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.49 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

