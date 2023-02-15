Teton Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $370.00Mil. The top holdings were MYE(4.10%), AJRD(4.08%), and NATH(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Teton Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:AJRD by 237,000 shares. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.52.

On 02/15/2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $56.16 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned 52.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-book ratio of 8.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:GFF by 262,840 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.38.

On 02/15/2023, Griffon Corp traded for a price of $40.03 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned 89.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Griffon Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SSB by 51,540 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.95.

On 02/15/2023, SouthState Corp traded for a price of $80.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $6.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SouthState Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INDT by 75,666 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.88.

On 02/15/2023, INDUS Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $63.37 per share and a market cap of $645.89Mil. The stock has returned -16.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, INDUS Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 13.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 62,304-share investment in NYSE:SJW. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.48999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, SJW Group traded for a price of $76.92 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned 21.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SJW Group has a price-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

