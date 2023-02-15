Savant Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

190 BUCKLEY DRIVE ROCKFORD, IL 61107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 601 stocks valued at a total of $4,093.01Bil. The top holdings were AVEM(10.91%), DFUV(7.60%), and AVDV(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Savant Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 8,898,275 shares of ARCA:AVEM for a total holding of 8,934,526. The trade had a 10.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 02/15/2023, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $53.83 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

Savant Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 4,012,832 shares. The trade had a 5.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.83 per share and a market cap of $71.07Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 859,958 shares of ARCA:AGGY for a total holding of 1,867,465. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.15.

On 02/15/2023, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $43.4 per share and a market cap of $872.34Mil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 729,238 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 1,904,536. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.84.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.285 per share and a market cap of $47.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 514,310 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 4,893,279. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.3.

On 02/15/2023, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $59.79 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.