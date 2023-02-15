Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $6.94Bil. The top holdings were SQ(6.31%), ZM(5.58%), and PATH(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. bought 1,801,194 shares of NAS:COIN for a total holding of 7,000,410. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.69.

On 02/15/2023, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $59.03 per share and a market cap of $13.40Bil. The stock has returned -69.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. bought 392,137 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 2,076,544. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/15/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $209.25 per share and a market cap of $662.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 5,985,209-share investment in NAS:TSP. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.56 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, TuSimple Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.22 per share and a market cap of $501.07Mil. The stock has returned -87.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, TuSimple Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 56.95.

During the quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. bought 709,838 shares of NYSE:TWLO for a total holding of 5,457,858. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.91.

On 02/15/2023, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $62.1 per share and a market cap of $11.45Bil. The stock has returned -68.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:EXAS by 1,153,211 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.86.

On 02/15/2023, Exact Sciences Corp traded for a price of $65.52 per share and a market cap of $11.64Bil. The stock has returned -16.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exact Sciences Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

