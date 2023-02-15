Summit Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5100 WHEELIS DRIVE, SUITE 107 MEMPHIS, TN 38117

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(11.80%), SCHM(6.53%), and SCHF(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 97,757 shares of ARCA:IBDO for a total holding of 489,903. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 02/15/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.11 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned 0.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 98,958 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 497,789. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 02/15/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.51 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -1.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 99,571 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 499,710. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.11.

On 02/15/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.4 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 29,667 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 256,013. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.18000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $73.8 per share and a market cap of $7.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 76,230 shares of ARCA:SCHY for a total holding of 626,934. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $23.54 per share and a market cap of $649.70Mil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

