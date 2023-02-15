ING Groep NV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ING Groep NV, or ING Group, is a Dutch banking and financial services company that is currently headquartered in the Amsterdam. The company can trace its history back to 1845, although the current company itself was created out of the merger of two major insurance companies and the banking services of Netherlands. In 1845, the Assurantie Maatschappij tegen Brandschade de Nederlanden van 1845 was founded and became the first company to grow outside Netherlands. The company Nationale Levensverzekerings Bank was founded in 1863. Both of these two insurance companies would grow and make their own acquisitions before merging together to form the Nationale-Nederlanden in 1963. In 1881, the Dutch government would create Rijkspostspaarbank, a postal savings system. In 1927 the Dutch government would reorganize its banks and create the Nederlandsche Middenstands Bank (NMB) to handle retail banking both in the Netherlands and on the international scale. In 1986, the postal savings system was privatized as Postbank N.V., and, just three years later, the company would merge with the NMB to create the NMB Postbank Groep. In 1991, the banking business of NMB Postbank Groep and insurance business of Nationale-Nederlanden would merge together to form the current ING Groep. The company would restructure itself after the merger and soonafter focus on acquisitions to help fuel its growth and expansion, acquiring companies such as Parcom, Wellington, Barings, Furman Seiz, Bank Mendes Gans, Guardian, Canadian Group Under Writers, Seguros Commercial America, Allianc of Canada, and Rodamco Asia, among many others, all just within the decade between 1994 and 2004. The company currently acts as a subsidiary of Stichting ING Aandelen. ING Group has over 84,000 employees located around the world that take care of over $1.3 trillion in total assets under management. Some of the funds that the company offers include the Templeton Euroland, BlackRock Global Allocation, BlackRock Global World Healthscience, and AXA WF Global High Yield Bonds, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 508 stocks valued at a total of $9.96Bil. The top holdings were SPY(6.83%), MSFT(6.74%), and AAPL(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ING Groep NV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ING Groep NV bought 1,090,121 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,779,499. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/15/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.64 per share and a market cap of $381.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ING Groep NV bought 1,516,243 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 2,801,280. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/15/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $272.17 per share and a market cap of $2,025.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-book ratio of 11.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ING Groep NV bought 1,940,629 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 4,245,950. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/15/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.2 per share and a market cap of $2,423.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 42.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 856,158-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $170.14 per share and a market cap of $51.44Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 101.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 226.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ING Groep NV bought 2,213,887 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 3,950,481. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.7 per share and a market cap of $1,021.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

