AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $274.00Mil. The top holdings were NXST(15.48%), FRG(5.96%), and SIG(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 452,677-share investment in STU:8OZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €10.29 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Adeia Inc traded for a price of €10 per share and a market cap of €1.13Bil. The stock has returned -28.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPB by 160,000 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.41.

On 02/15/2023, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $66.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -26.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 452,677 shares in NAS:ADEA, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.17 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Adeia Inc traded for a price of $10.79 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 54.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 182,320 shares of NAS:SBGI for a total holding of 584,319. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.79.

On 02/15/2023, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc traded for a price of $18.95 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -30.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.54, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 181,071 shares in NYSE:XPER, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.44 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Xperi Inc traded for a price of $10.43 per share and a market cap of $438.31Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Xperi Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

