ST JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 15, 2023

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q4 2022 revenues* of €26.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €10.8 million.

"We have delivered a stellar quarter across the business with strong growth for Group revenues and EBITDA of 44% & 71% respectively," says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG.

Financial Highlights

  • The Group achieved all-time high revenues* in Q4 2022 amounting to €26.0m (18.1), an increase of 44% YoY, whereof 35% organic
  • Adjusted EBITDA was €10.8m (6.3), up 71%, adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 41.4% (34.9)
  • EBIT was €4.0m (2.2), with an EBIT margin* of 15.5% (12.4%), an increase of 80% YoY
  • Revenues in GiG Media at all-time high of €17.8m (12.8), an increase of 40%, with an adjusted EBITDA of €8.9 (5.9)
  • Revenues* for Platform & Sportsbook were all-time high at €8.2m (5.3), an increase of 54% whereof 35% organic (39% organic growth excluding premium fees), with adjusted EBITDA of €1.8m (0.4)
  • Positive cash flow from operations of €8.5m (4.9)

Operational Highlights

  • GiG GiG Media reached another successive all-time high in quarterly revenue and player intake, FTDs ended at 115,900 (60,600), up 91%
  • GiG Media entered into a new commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited for sports betting and casino content to their premium media websites The Sun and talkSPORT
  • Agreement signed to acquire the casino affiliate websites AskGamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains
  • Launched four brands, whereof two in Ontario, the newly regulated Canadian province
  • Platform & Sportsbook signed six new agreements in the quarter
  • Number of live brands were 62 at quarter end
  • Awarded the ISO 20000 certification for the platform after an extensive review of internal service management system, framework and practices

Events after Q4

  • Initiated strategic review for the purpose of separating the Company into two independent publicly listed companies
  • Acquisition of AskGamblers was completed end of January with several initiatives to grow revenue and EBITDA for the asset being identified
  • Commercial partnership with the Sun and talkSPORT delivers material results just few months into operations
  • Signed three new agreements for Platform & Sportsbook
  • January has developed positively, and revenues are up 29% compared to the same period last year, whereof 15% organic growth

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. See Note 2 in the Q4-2022 Interim Report for more details.

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q4 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

For further information, contact:

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, [email protected] +34 661 599 025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected] +47 91668678

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 15 February 2023.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Legal disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks.

