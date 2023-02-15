WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $12.97Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.34%), ASND(2.98%), and MSFT(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP bought 320,594 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 375,791. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 219,542-share investment in NYSE:HUM. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $525.59 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Humana Inc traded for a price of $501.68 per share and a market cap of $62.70Bil. The stock has returned 20.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-book ratio of 4.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,065,817-share investment in NAS:ZI. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.52 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $26.87 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned -51.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 167.94, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.88 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The guru sold out of their 483,149-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $179.48 per share and a market cap of $465.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 768,447-share investment in NAS:MKSI. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.14 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, MKS Instruments Inc traded for a price of $99.63 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned -30.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MKS Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

