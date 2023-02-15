CREDIT AGRICOLE S A recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12, PLACE DES ETATS-UNIS MONTROUGE CEDEX, I0 92127

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 713 stocks valued at a total of $4.85Bil. The top holdings were V(5.94%), STLA(5.83%), and COTY(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CREDIT AGRICOLE S A’s top five trades of the quarter.

CREDIT AGRICOLE S A reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 8,053,244 shares. The trade had a 12.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $104.22 per share and a market cap of $275.93Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 270.70, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 1,130,752 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,488,422. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.7 per share and a market cap of $1,021.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 1,069,414 shares of NYSE:JBL for a total holding of 1,135,706. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.09.

On 02/15/2023, Jabil Inc traded for a price of $84.36 per share and a market cap of $11.24Bil. The stock has returned 40.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jabil Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 2,542,003 shares of NYSE:STLA for a total holding of 19,911,272. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.92.

On 02/15/2023, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $16.81 per share and a market cap of $54.02Bil. The stock has returned -2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 3,855,394 shares of NYSE:COTY for a total holding of 17,508,510. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.34.

On 02/15/2023, Coty Inc traded for a price of $11.27 per share and a market cap of $9.61Bil. The stock has returned 22.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.50, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.