NATIXIS recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Natixis is an investment banking corporation based out of France. The company can trace its history back to 1818 when the Caisse d’Epargne bank was created in Paris. The bank would grow and reach 364 total banks in 1847. Natixis can also trace its history back to the creation of the Banque Populaire bank in 1878 in Angers, Crédit National in 1919, Caisse Centrale des Banques Populaires in 1921, and Banque Française du Commerce Extérieur. Natexis S.A. would be created out of the merger between Crédit National and Banque Française du Commerce Extérieur in 1996. The company would then be bought by the Caisse Centrale des Banques Populaires or CCBP, becoming Groupe Banque Populaire’s listed vehicle. Natexis S.A. would become Natexis Banques Populaires under CCBP in 1999. In the same year, the Caisse Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne would be created, which would acquire the spinoff company of Caisse des Dépôts, CDC IXIS, which handled its non-public service financial activities in 2004. In 2006, IXIS’s activities would become merged with Natexis Banques Populaires to create the current Natixis. Natixis currently operates as a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, which was created out of the merger between Caisse Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne and Banque Fédérale des Banques Populaires and is currently the second largest banking group in France. The company currently has more than 20,000 employees with over a third of them working abroad. Natixis holds over $650 billion in total assets and brings in over $1.4 billion in net income. The company operates through its major sectors, mainly through held subsidiaries, which includes Corporate & Investment Banking, Asset Management – mainly through Natixis Global Asset Management, which is currently the 14th largest asset management firm in the world, Private Equity & Private Banking, Services, and Receivables Management. Natixis invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over 40% of its total asset allocations.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1137 stocks valued at a total of $42.92Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(53.51%), MSFT(2.66%), and AAPL(1.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NATIXIS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NATIXIS bought 171,004,466 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 189,784,078. The trade had a 48.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/15/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $209.25 per share and a market cap of $662.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NATIXIS reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 2,272,453 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 02/15/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $275.70Bil. The stock has returned 45.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NATIXIS bought 1,538,184 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 4,765,350. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/15/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $272.17 per share and a market cap of $2,025.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-book ratio of 11.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NATIXIS reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 5,983,815 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 02/15/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.62 per share and a market cap of $284.85Bil. The stock has returned -23.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NATIXIS bought 3,101,107 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 6,948,468. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.7 per share and a market cap of $1,021.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

