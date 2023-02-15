TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $6.67Bil. The top holdings were TRGP(9.42%), LNG(8.08%), and ET(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. bought 3,203,419 shares of NYSE:PBA for a total holding of 4,650,858. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.52.

On 02/15/2023, Pembina Pipeline Corp traded for a price of $35.27 per share and a market cap of $19.47Bil. The stock has returned 11.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pembina Pipeline Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 252,299 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.33.

On 02/15/2023, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $148.79 per share and a market cap of $37.00Bil. The stock has returned 28.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:WES by 1,631,835 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 02/15/2023, Western Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $28.5 per share and a market cap of $10.97Bil. The stock has returned 14.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:MPLX by 1,347,572 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.72.

On 02/15/2023, MPLX LP traded for a price of $34.64 per share and a market cap of $34.75Bil. The stock has returned 13.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:DCP by 998,678 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.7.

On 02/15/2023, DCP Midstream LP traded for a price of $41.69 per share and a market cap of $8.69Bil. The stock has returned 38.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DCP Midstream LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

