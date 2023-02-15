Fidelity National Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $2.76Bil. The top holdings were FG(77.29%), ALIT(4.55%), and CCAP(1.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 106,442,551 shares in NYSE:FG, giving the stock a 77.29000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.38 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, F&G Annuities & Life Inc traded for a price of $22.99 per share and a market cap of $433.04Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, F&G Annuities & Life Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-book ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:INVH by 1,500,000 shares. The trade had a 7.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.7.

On 02/15/2023, Invitation Homes Inc traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $20.21Bil. The stock has returned -17.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.45 and a price-sales ratio of 9.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CDAY by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.84.

On 02/15/2023, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc traded for a price of $77.55 per share and a market cap of $11.93Bil. The stock has returned 10.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 231.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 40,000-share investment in NAS:WTW. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.49 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $241.48 per share and a market cap of $25.78Bil. The stock has returned 11.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PSFE by 416,665 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.16.

On 02/15/2023, Paysafe Ltd traded for a price of $22.09 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned -48.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paysafe Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

