LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies is an investment management firm based out of New York. The company was founded in 2005 by John A. Levin, who is currently still with the company acting as its CEO and Chairman. Levin Capital Strategies currently has 31 employees with 21 of them being investment professionals and operates under the controlling majority ownership of the John A. Levin 2005 Separation Trust, which alone holds over three quarters of the company’s total ownership, with the remaining ownership being held by John Andrew Levin himself and various key executives. The company utilizes a fundamental analysis with a bottom up investment approach, investing in public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale and mainly focusing on the large cap stocks of selected companies. Levin Capital Strategies invests its assets across a variety of sectors, allocation its investments in the finance, industrials, information technology, health care, consumer staples, energy, consumer discretionary, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $9 billion in total assets under management spread across 379 accounts all of which are discretionary accounts except for 2, which makes up $260 million of its held assets. Although the firm’s total number of accounts has been growing at a steady rate in recent years, its total assets under management has increase significantly, growing from $2.85 billion back in 2010 to well over three times that amount today. Levin Capital Strategies mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides its services to individuals, state or municipal entities, corporations or other businesses, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, banking institutions, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 243 stocks valued at a total of $744.00Mil. The top holdings were OI(6.70%), JNJ(5.33%), and MSFT(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,125,395-share investment in NAS:AERI. Previously, the stock had a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.21 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $15.25 per share and a market cap of $753.62Mil. The stock has returned 57.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -298.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,369,591-share investment in NAS:PHIC. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.04 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Population Health Investment Co Inc traded for a price of $10.07 per share and a market cap of $217.13Mil. The stock has returned 3.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Population Health Investment Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -221.83.

The guru sold out of their 1,354,638-share investment in NYSE:LGV. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Longview Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $10.09 per share and a market cap of $870.26Mil. The stock has returned 2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Longview Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -413.00.

The guru sold out of their 1,197,982-share investment in NYSE:EPWR. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp traded for a price of $10.085 per share and a market cap of $347.93Mil. The stock has returned 3.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -244.90.

The guru established a new position worth 142,318 shares in NYSE:FMX, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.55 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $84.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $30.36Bil. The stock has returned 14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

