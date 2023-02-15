Fund Evaluation Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $780.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(52.26%), SCHG(22.73%), and SHV(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fund Evaluation Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 433,779 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 5.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.01 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.06 per share and a market cap of $18.79Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 222,034 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.92.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.18 per share and a market cap of $12.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 21,046 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $414.62 per share and a market cap of $311.73Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 56,277 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.37 per share and a market cap of $85.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC bought 80,107 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 3,191,309. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.18 per share and a market cap of $15.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.71.

