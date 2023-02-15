BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

750 PANDORA AVE VICTORIA, A1 V8W 0E4

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 813 stocks valued at a total of $9.14Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.04%), HYG(3.96%), and UNH(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 720,160 shares in ARCA:URTH, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.91 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI World ETF traded for a price of $118.28 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI World ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 1,012,000 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.75.

On 02/15/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $15.64Bil. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought 2,638,541 shares of NYSE:BEP for a total holding of 4,847,621. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.55.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP traded for a price of $27.72 per share and a market cap of $7.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,201,946 shares in NYSE:KBR, giving the stock a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, KBR Inc traded for a price of $52.03 per share and a market cap of $7.14Bil. The stock has returned 18.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KBR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,889,339 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.53 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.