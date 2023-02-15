Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

535 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 238 stocks valued at a total of $3.64Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(7.78%), MSFT(4.63%), and GOOG(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 691,376 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.37.

On 02/15/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $107.98 per share and a market cap of $124.10Bil. The stock has returned 17.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 254,845 shares in NYSE:IQV, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.82 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $227.07 per share and a market cap of $42.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-book ratio of 7.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC bought 140,851 shares of NYSE:MLM for a total holding of 151,213. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $341.15.

On 02/15/2023, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $356.2 per share and a market cap of $22.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 212,173 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/15/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.2 per share and a market cap of $2,423.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 42.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 24,699 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.41.

On 02/15/2023, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $400.13 per share and a market cap of $61.08Bil. The stock has returned -34.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-book ratio of 6.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

