HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

700 LARKSPUR LANDING CIRCLE LARKSPUR, CA 94939

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $387.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(7.80%), PGR(6.76%), and BAC(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 7,459 shares of NYSE:CABO for a total holding of 15,309. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $745.25.

On 02/15/2023, Cable One Inc traded for a price of $787.48 per share and a market cap of $4.57Bil. The stock has returned -46.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cable One Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 66,274 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.33.

On 02/15/2023, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $92.73 per share and a market cap of $13.70Bil. The stock has returned -39.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.01 and a price-sales ratio of 15.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:STOR by 54,976 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.73.

On 02/15/2023, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $32.21 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned 11.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:WOW by 134,292 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.33.

On 02/15/2023, WideOpenWest Inc traded for a price of $11.67 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -38.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WideOpenWest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,385-share investment in NYSE:DE. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $406.45 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $409.31 per share and a market cap of $121.63Bil. The stock has returned 6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.