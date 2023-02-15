PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

265 Franklin Street Boston, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $2.50Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.88%), MSFT(4.52%), and AVGO(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 82,412 shares of NYSE:BDX for a total holding of 137,300. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.05.

On 02/15/2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $243.41 per share and a market cap of $69.10Bil. The stock has returned -5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 143,520 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/15/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.2 per share and a market cap of $2,423.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 42.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP reduced their investment in NAS:SIVB by 28,496 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.39.

On 02/15/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $310.77 per share and a market cap of $18.39Bil. The stock has returned -50.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 28,985 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.89.

On 02/15/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $571.48 per share and a market cap of $224.13Bil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 195,828 shares in NYSE:ALC, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.79 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $75.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $37.05Bil. The stock has returned -1.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.