CIBC Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1062 stocks valued at a total of $23.82Bil. The top holdings were RY(5.03%), TD(4.56%), and BMO(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIBC Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 11,972,990 shares in ARCA:BKLN, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.35 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $21.18 per share and a market cap of $4.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 4,560,732 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.53 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

During the quarter, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought 773,088 shares of NYSE:TD for a total holding of 16,781,020. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.59999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $69.84 per share and a market cap of $127.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:BNS by 961,603 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 02/15/2023, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $55.44 per share and a market cap of $66.06Bil. The stock has returned -19.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought 1,008,794 shares of NYSE:RCI for a total holding of 3,174,629. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.6.

On 02/15/2023, Rogers Communications Inc traded for a price of $49.1 per share and a market cap of $24.84Bil. The stock has returned -2.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

