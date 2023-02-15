Allen Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $6.22Bil. The top holdings were SCHW(7.42%), UNH(7.04%), and MSFT(6.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allen Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 416,686 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.11.

On 02/15/2023, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $204.03 per share and a market cap of $124.84Bil. The stock has returned -13.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-book ratio of 10.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 2,741,267 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.08.

On 02/15/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.06 per share and a market cap of $164.68Bil. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Allen Investment Management LLC bought 226,441 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 240,670. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.25 per share and a market cap of $283.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, Allen Investment Management LLC bought 1,050,825 shares of NYSE:CP for a total holding of 3,992,556. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.23.

On 02/15/2023, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $79.69 per share and a market cap of $74.21Bil. The stock has returned 11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.60 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AAP by 314,233 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.96.

On 02/15/2023, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $150.76 per share and a market cap of $8.93Bil. The stock has returned -30.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

