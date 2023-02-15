1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $700.00Mil. The top holdings were IVE(5.19%), IVW(4.75%), and VGSH(4.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO bought 148,814 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 502,535. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.12.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.67 per share and a market cap of $13.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

During the quarter, 1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO bought 147,824 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 514,323. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.77 per share and a market cap of $19.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO reduced their investment in NYSE:CAH by 112,578 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.98.

On 02/15/2023, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $78.75 per share and a market cap of $20.29Bil. The stock has returned 54.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO reduced their investment in ARCA:FPE by 444,943 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.63.

On 02/15/2023, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.95 per share and a market cap of $6.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.07% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, 1834 INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO bought 314,794 shares of NYSE:CTRA for a total holding of 327,686. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.58.

On 02/15/2023, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.55 per share and a market cap of $20.15Bil. The stock has returned 20.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

