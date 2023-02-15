PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 389 stocks valued at a total of $268.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.64%), CVX(2.58%), and AAPL(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DVN by 148,400 shares. The trade had a 3.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 02/15/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $63.94 per share and a market cap of $41.80Bil. The stock has returned 32.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 29,500 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $239.99 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $272.17 per share and a market cap of $2,025.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-book ratio of 11.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 51,240 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.25 per share and a market cap of $153.62Bil. The stock has returned 11.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 23,600 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 32,350. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 02/15/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $162.04 per share and a market cap of $423.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 42,900 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $88.52 per share and a market cap of $113.67Bil. The stock has returned -11.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

