BEIJING, China, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) ( LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10028920-g64ewg.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 6, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:+1-855-883-1031
Mainland, China:+86-400-1209-216
Hong Kong, China:+852-800-930-639
International:+61-7-3107-6325
Replay PIN:10028920

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its model lineup includes Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8 and Li ONE, both of which are six-seat premium family SUVs, and Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

