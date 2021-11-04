PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Block, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of SQ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Block securities during the period November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, including all former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests) in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants did not satisfy the mandatory conditions necessary to exempt them from registration under §3(a)(10) and permit the issuance and sale of unregistered Block Shares; (2) in violation of §§5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act, no registration statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or been in effect with respect to these Block Shares issued, solicited, and sold by means of Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the "Merger" or "Acquisition"); (3) in order to push the Acquisition through, defendants failed to comply with §3(a)(10)'s mandatory preconditions in several respects; and (4) defendants' grossly negligent failures deprived the Supreme Court of New South Wales ("NSW Court") of critical information necessary for any genuine appraisal of the Merger's supposed "fairness," and furthermore deprived plaintiff and other Afterpay shareholders of their statutory right to appear and present to the NSW Court the host of serious concerns and material (yet undisclosed) information ahead of the Merger.

DEADLINE: April 3, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SQ during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 3, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

