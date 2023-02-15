Ideanomics to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on March 15, 2023

5 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 fourth-quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A press release will be issued at approximately 4pm ET, followed by a conference call with management at 4:30pm ET. The Company's senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Ideanomics encourages investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast. Please email questions to [email protected].

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Webcast Link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hBcFTSn0

Dial-in Number:
(Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796

A replay of the webcast and earnings materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website: https://investors.ideanomics.com

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018.
Email: [email protected]

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen
Communications Director
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY14717&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-on-march-15-2023-301746758.html

